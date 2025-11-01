NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
01.11.2025 21:17:00
2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) are both disruptive leaders in their respective industries and have seen their shares soar over the past two years. Both have significantly improved their financial results and turned a profit. And the best part is, even after their recent strong runs, SoFi and Uber have excellent prospects and could deliver better-than-average returns over the long run. Let me explain.Image source: Getty Images.SoFi Technologies is firing on all cylinders. Over the past few years, the company's revenue and earnings have soared as its ecosystem continues to expand. What's driving SoFi's growth? It offers a large (and growing) pool of services, all on a digital platform, which makes it attractive to many consumers, especially younger ones. Here's the best part. SoFi has both mid-term and long-term catalysts that should help boost sales growth even further.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!