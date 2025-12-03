NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
03.12.2025 12:15:00
2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
Long-term investing offers many benefits, including tax advantages, compounded returns, and the ability to disregard short-term market fluctuations, which can cause stress and lead to panic selling. These advantages obviously work optimally when investors pick the right stocks to put their hard-earned money in. And with hundreds of choices, it can be challenging to separate those that are worth serious consideration and those that aren't.Let's consider two that firmly sit in the former basket: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Here's why these two companies may be excellent long-term bets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
