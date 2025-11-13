Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.11.2025 14:15:00
2 Core AI Infrastructure Stocks I'd Buy Now
Wall Street received a double dose of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure news on Tuesday, which sent shares of both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) tumbling.Specifically, SoftBank Group disclosed it had dumped its entire $5.8 billion Nvidia stake in October, driving Nvidia's shares lower by 2%. Hours later, CoreWeave slashed its full-year revenue guidance by $100 million to $200 million due to a data center delay. In response, the stock ended the day down by nearly 17%.The market's reaction? Panic. But for investors with conviction about AI's multiyear buildout, Tuesday's dual sell-off in two essential infrastructure plays might represent rare buying opportunities. Here's why I'd buy both of these core AI infrastructure stocks right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 680,00
|0,07%
|Core AI Holdings Inc Registered shs
|0,00
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,70
|0,94%