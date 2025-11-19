NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
19.11.2025 11:35:00
2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The S&P 500 has soared to record levels, and many investors are torn between wanting to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market enthusiasm and being wary about inflated stock prices.There's at least one strategy that will work well within any investing approach: buying dirt cheap stocks. Even with the market at highs, there are always well-priced stocks that can add value to any portfolio. They certainly work with a value-focused portfolio, and they're even more important today to add protection and hedging for a growth or AI-focused portfolio.If you have $1,000 available to invest, consider Target (NYSE: TGT) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,90
|3,81%