NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
28.10.2025 15:07:00
2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
It's not easy to find legitimate bargains in the market these days. Winners keep winning, often at a pace that exceeds the improvement in their fundamentals. The stocks that are lagging are probably being left behind for a reason.I still see bargains here. I think Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are dirt cheap stocks in this somewhat elevated market. They would be a good place for your next $300. Let's take a closer look.You're not going to buy Verizon for high-octane growth. You have to go all the way back to 2009 -- 16 years ago -- to find the last time revenue for the wireless carrier has topped 6%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
