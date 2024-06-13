Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 11:45:00

2 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks to Buy at a Discount

The S&P 500 index is hovering near all-time highs which means it's yielding a scant 1.3% or so. But you can still find attractive (i.e. inexpensive) dividend stocks to add to your portfolio -- if you look hard enough.Right now, the broader energy sector has two examples that still appear to be trading at a discount: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why you'll want to look at both of them.Brookfield Renewable has two share classes you can buy: one that is structured as a partnership and another that is structured as a regular corporation. The corporate shares were created so that institutional investors who were barred from owning partnerships could invest in Brookfield Renewable. Those shares trade at a slight premium to the partnership. If you are willing to own the partnership you can collect a yield of around 5.2%. The corporate share class's dividend yield is roughly 4.5%. They are, otherwise, virtually identical. And they are both down more than 40% from their 2021 high-water marks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

