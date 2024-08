2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

When the stock market gets choppy, it can be nice to have extra cash regularly deposited in your account. Let's look at two top stocks that pay regular dividends to shareholders. These profitable companies are leaders in their industries that can fund dividends for many years.AT&T (NYSE: T) generates stable revenue and free cash flow from serving millions of wireless phone subscribers and broadband customers. This consistent fund intake supports regular dividend payments to shareholders.The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share, which brings the forward dividend yield to 5.86% -- or about three times the S&P 500's average of 1.32%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool