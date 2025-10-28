NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.10.2025 15:00:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
The companies leading the artificial intelligence revolution are attracting investors like a moth to a flame. There's nothing wrong with that. These corporations have excellent prospects. However, it's important not to forget tried-and-true strategies for earning superior long-term returns.One of them is to invest in robust dividend stocks, which often have strong underlying businesses and generate consistent revenue and earnings. Two excellent dividend stocks that are worth investors' hard-earned money right now are Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).Here's what investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
