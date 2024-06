2 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% I'd Buy Right Now

Many investors are hesitant to get involved with any type of retail stock, but real estate investment trusts Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) are worth a closer look. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss why brick-and-mortar retail is more resilient than you might think and why these two companies, in particular, could be excellent dividend stocks to buy now .*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 30, 2024. The video was published on May 31, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel