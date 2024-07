2 EV Trends Tesla and Rivian Investors Should Understand Now

Shares of both Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) have struggled this year. Since 2024 began, Tesla stock has fallen 8% in value. Rivian shares, meanwhile, are down by roughly 25%.What has gone wrong? Could this be a rare buying opportunity?There are a few statistics EV investors must be aware of. The first is that the EV market continues to grow, even if growth rates move around quite a bit. Last year, for instance, EV sales in the U.S. jumped 60%, from 1 million in 2022 to 1.6 million in 2023. To put all this into perspective, in 2016, only 200,000 EVs were sold in the U.S. -- eight times fewer than the number sold annually today. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool