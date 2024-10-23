|
23.10.2024 14:15:00
2 Game-Changing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are surging in value again this year. Many of them are giants of the tech world, led by none other than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The chipmaker has seen its stock price soar by 186% since the year began.But there are smaller potential opportunities in this niche to consider, too. Among them is voice recognition specialist SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), which focuses on an area that should see substantial growth -- and so it's not too late for investors.In fact, these growth stories are likely just getting started.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
