2 Game-Changing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now (Hint: Not Nvidia)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for decades. From industrial automation and unbeatable chess engines to self-driving cars and automatic vacuum cleaners, AI-assisted technologies are becoming a normal part of our everyday lives.But the adoption and general awareness of AI accelerated dramatically in November 2022, when OpenAI released the ChatGPT AI platform. This ultramodern large language model (LLM) could do things previously seen as uniquely human. ChatGPT and its rivals can write halfway decent text, generate nearly photorealistic images and videos, and even create new music from a primordial soup of earlier examples. Large sets of human creations have become fodder for computer-powered, semi-creative productions.A handful of companies are driving this generative AI boom, led by AI accelerator designer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). That stock has soared more than 1,000% higher in two years, powered by a 237% uptick in revenues and a ninefold boost to Nvidia's free cash flows. The LLMs you see today wouldn't be possible without Nvidia's high-performance AI accelerator chips, and the company is often seen as the best AI stock on the market today.