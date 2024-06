2 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in the 2024 Bull Market

The new bull market has given many people a renewed interest in investing. While fast-rising share prices may have you nervous about buying in at the wrong time, you can find great businesses in any market environment, especially if you invest with a long-term mindset.If you're on the hunt for compelling businesses that look like attractive investments right now, here are two top stocks to consider for your portfolio.Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) has capitalized on the size of the language learning market by offering dozens of courses through an extensive platform to millions of users around the world. The company focuses on helping language learners with personalized lessons and interactive exercises, which they can complete anywhere and at their own pace. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel