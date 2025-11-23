Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
23.11.2025 16:28:00
2 Healthcare Stocks For Beginner Investors With a 30-Year Time Horizon
Investing in stocks for a long period like 30 years can open the door to significant wealth accumulation through compounding returns. However, investors need to have a well-defined strategy and a commitment to weathering inevitable market fluctuations. If you're a beginner investor, you need to clearly identify what you aim to achieve with your investments.You should also understand how much risk you're comfortable with and how you'll react to potential market downturns. Younger investors typically have a higher risk tolerance, given their longer time horizon to recover from market volatility. Be sure to spread your investments across various asset classes, sectors, and company sizes so that you can capitalize on the diverse growth opportunities each area offers.The healthcare industry presents a wealth of opportunities for investors to generate notable portfolio returns over decades. If you have a 30-year time horizon and are ready to build out the healthcare investment section of your portfolio, here are two names to consider right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
