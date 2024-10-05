|
06.10.2024 00:00:00
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set to Soar
"The true investor... will do better if he forgets about the stock market and pays attention to his dividend returns and to the operation results of his companies." – Benjamin GrahamTaking that quote to heart, here are two companies with high dividend yields and improving operations or future growth potential that should have income investors paying very close attention: United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC).UPS is one of the world's largest companies. It provides a range of logistics solutions for customers in over 200 countries and territories. While Wall Street might currently have lower expectations for UPS, that doesn't mean income investors should shy away from a stock that offers a solid dividend and could rebound in the near term. The stock has lagged broader markets because customers have shifted to lower-cost shipping options, and it's hurt the company's financials.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
