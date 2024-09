2 High-Yield Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Are you looking for a reliable way to increase the passive income your stock portfolio produces? The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a great place to start looking, and it won't take long. The century-old index is limited to just 30 different businesses, all of which are leaders in their respective industries.The overall stock market recently rallied around an interest rate reduction, but shares of Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Dow (NYSE: DOW) still look like bargains. These are the Dow Jones Industrial Average's two highest-yielding components, and they offer dividend yields above 5% at recent prices.These Dogs of the Dow have been under pressure over the past few years, but their dividend programs are on solid footing. Here's why buying these stocks now with the intention of holding them forever looks like a smart move.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool