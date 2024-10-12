|
12.10.2024 12:10:00
2 Incredibly Cheap Big Pharma Stocks to Buy Now
If you want to get a good value when you invest in big pharma, it's necessary to take a look at quality companies that are going through a rough patch. Given the long product development times in the industry, with most drugs taking seven years or more to launch after entering clinical trials, periods of uncertainty can potentially last a good while.But good things tend to come to those who can wait. With that in mind, let's examine two pharma stocks that are incredibly cheap and which are worth buying right now, assuming you are willing to patiently let their long-term strategic plans unfold over the coming years.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a pharmaceutical stock that needs no introduction -- or perhaps it's more accurate to say that it needed no introduction during its recent heyday of selling coronavirus vaccines and antivirals, which is over.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!