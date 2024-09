2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Just Upgraded by Wall Street Analysts to Buy Now

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) have moved in opposite directions this year. The former has fallen 4%, while the latter has gained 48%. Both stocks recently had their price targets raised by Wall Street analysts.On Sept. 17, Dominic Ball at Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from neutral to buy and raised his price target to $99 per share. That forecast implies a 32% upside from the company's current share price of $75.On Sept. 12, Trevor Walsh at JMP Securities raised his price target on Axon Enterprise to $430 per share. That forecast implies a 12% upside from its current share price of $383.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool