|
03.10.2024 14:30:00
2 Magnificent Warren Buffett Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Investors love to get inspiration from Warren Buffett. He has shepherded his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, to incredible, market-beating returns over time, providing sage advice for followers along the way.Buffett has famously said that his favorite holding period is forever, and the ideal stock could sit in your account and multiply over many decades. Two Motley Fool contributors picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) as top Warren Buffett stocks that you could hold forever.Jennifer Saibil: If you missed the chance to buy Amazon until now, don't worry. It still has incredible growth opportunities, and it's not too late to buy Amazon stock and hold it forever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!