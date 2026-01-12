Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
12.01.2026 20:30:00
2 Millionaire-Maker Quantum Computing Stocks
If you're looking for potential millionaire-making stocks, you'll have to take some risks, as these types of stocks more often than not are packed with potential, but lack long-term track records.This is particularly true in the quantum computing space. Quantum computing has the potential to be a game-changing technology that goes beyond artificial intelligence (AI), but right now it's still in its infancy, and companies have yet to fully crack the code.The biggest issue with quantum computing is that the technology is error-prone, and until it can reach fault-tolerance, it will remain in the more experimental phase. Instead of using bits, which can be a 0 or a 1, in classical computing, quantum computers use qubits, which are in what is called a state of superposition, as they can exist in a combination of both 0 or 1 until measured.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
