07.10.2024 14:00:00
2 Next-Gen Weight Loss Stocks That Are Worth Buying Right Now
While there's some ambiguity about the term "next generation" when it comes to weight loss therapies, one thing is clear: Unlike the current generation of weight loss drugs, the ideal weight loss medicines won't cause patients to lose muscle mass while they're being treated.The first business to develop one of those more ideal weight loss drugs will likely see a significant windfall. There are already a couple of companies in particular that have candidates in development which might fit that bill, so let's examine each, as they're both worth buying.As a player in the weight loss market, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is best known for its blockbuster drug Zepbound, which is indicated to treat obesity. In the second quarter alone, sales of Zepbound were worth more than $1.2 billion. But the company is in the process of doing a lot more research and development (R&D) activity within cardiometabolic medicine, and, though it has many next-generation candidates, one stands out as being especially promising.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
