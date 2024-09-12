|
12.09.2024 12:50:00
2 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now
The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is on the rise again -- although, as always, it depends on what time frame you're talking about. Over the past 12 months, its price has surged more than 125%. Yet during the past six months, the price has pulled back by roughly 15%.Looking for the best cryptocurrencies to buy at a discount? These crypto billionaires have some ideas for you.You're familiar with the Winklevoss twins if you followed their stories in the award-winning film The Social Network. In a nutshell, they rose to fame with their claim as the true co-founders of Facebook -- a claim that eventually netted them a $65 million settlement. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!