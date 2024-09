2 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is on the rise again -- although, as always, it depends on what time frame you're talking about. Over the past 12 months, its price has surged more than 125%. Yet during the past six months, the price has pulled back by roughly 15%.Looking for the best cryptocurrencies to buy at a discount? These crypto billionaires have some ideas for you.You're familiar with the Winklevoss twins if you followed their stories in the award-winning film The Social Network. In a nutshell, they rose to fame with their claim as the true co-founders of Facebook -- a claim that eventually netted them a $65 million settlement. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool