12.06.2024 14:15:00
2 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now
Billionaire investors have undoubtedly experienced a lot of success. To safeguard their high net worth, they are looking for investments that can preserve and grow their assets. That's a strategy which can also suit the goals of smaller investors who are seeking relatively safe stocks to grow their retirement savings.Bill Ackman of Pershing Square and David Tepper of Appaloosa Management are two of the most widely followed fund managers. Here are two of their recent picks that could be your next winners, too.Bill Ackman is the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management and currently has a net worth of $9 billion, according to Forbes. Pershing Square holds a highly concentrated portfolio of seven stocks, so companies must pass a strict filter to earn a position in the firm's portfolio. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a relatively new holding that was added last year, and the fact that Ackman continues to hold a large stake suggest the stock still offers upside.
