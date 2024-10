2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Want to help your portfolio? Watch what Warren Buffett is buying. His stock picks have, on average, crushed the market over the long term. And right now , two of his top holdings look too good to pass up.Great companies can figure out how to generate impressive returns for shareholders without resorting to taking on excess debt. For decades, American Express (NYSE: AXP) has done a terrific job at doing this. Even while keeping its debt ratios low, it has consistently been able to generate double-digit returns on equity (ROE). More recently, ROE has exceeded 35% -- a figure only the most profitable companies can achieve with such low debt levels.Impressive profitability metrics have resulted in market-beating performances for the stock. Over the last 12 months, its shares' return has beaten that of the S&P 500 index by more than 50%. But it's not just short-term outperformance. Over the past decade, for comparison, American Express shares have beaten the market by around 11% -- a slimmer, but still impressive margin.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool