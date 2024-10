2 No-Brainer Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Dividend-paying stocks have been dominant performers in the U.S. market since 1900. Their power lies in compounding, which can substantially increase returns over time.Companies that consistently raise their dividends frequently outperform the S&P 500 over long periods. These dividend growers often feature strong fundamentals, proven business models, and management teams focused on shareholder returns.Two critical metrics help identify promising dividend growth stocks: the payout ratio and the dividend growth rate. A sustainable payout ratio, ideally below 75%, suggests the company can maintain its dividend even if earnings decline. A high dividend growth rate typically indicates a quality company able to weather economic downturns and market volatility.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool