2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks You Can Buy With $100 in June

Searching for investments that can outperform the benchmark S&P 500 index often gets wickedly complicated. If you're new to the investing process, you'll be glad to learn that building a portfolio that can outperform the broad market isn't as difficult as it seems.Filling your portfolio with top dividend-paying stocks doesn't guarantee great returns, but you'd have to be unlucky to underperform this way. From 1973 through 2023, the average dividend-paying stock in the S&P 500 index delivered a 9.17% annual return. Stocks in the same index that lacked dividend programs produced a paltry 4.27% average annual return over the same time frame, according to Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research.Investors looking for stocks that can deliver satisfying returns with limited risk want to turn their attention to Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and AT&T (NYSE: T). Just $100 is enough to buy shares of both dividend-paying stocks, and you don't have to wait long before they deliver significant levels of passive income. Both offer above-average yields now, and they're well positioned to grow their dividend payouts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel