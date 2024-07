2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The stock market has had a roaring first half of 2024. As summer begins and many are planning summer vacations, planning for a better financial future should also be part of the equation.Building a portfolio that stands up to the test of time won't happen overnight. You don't need to be rich to get started, either. Instead, steadily investing spare cash -- money that you don't need for bills or other near-term financial obligations -- and consistently putting that capital into quality stocks in a wide range of market environments can help you generate and maintain optimal returns.If you have $1,000 to invest right now , here are two no-brainer stocks to buy with at least part of that amount.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool