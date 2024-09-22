|
22.09.2024 12:10:00
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
Growth stocks can generate sizable gains for their shareholders. The challenge, of course, is knowing what stocks to buy -- and when to buy them.If you have some money you'd like to invest in this wealth-building asset class -- that you don't need for living expenses or to pay off debt -- read on to learn about two great growth stocks. You can buy shares in both companies for less than $100 today.Profitable investments can often be found in rapidly expanding markets with vast potential for continued growth. Sports betting is one such industry -- and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is the best wager to make on the legalization megatrend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!