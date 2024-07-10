|
10.07.2024 11:17:00
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $450 and Hold for 10 Years
If you knew there was a once-in-a-century pandemic on the horizon, you would probably expect the benchmark S&P 500 to suffer a sustained decline. But in the face of COVID-19, it actually gained 18.4% in 2020 followed by another 28.7% in 2021. Of course, U.S. government stimulus and record-low interest rates played a role.The S&P 500 then plunged 18.1% in 2022 on the back of soaring inflation and rising interest rates, but it has since bounced back to trade at record highs this year. Simply put, it's nearly impossible to predict what the stock market will do in the short term.Time in the market is far more important than timing the market, because the S&P 500 has delivered an average annual gain of 10.4% since it was established in 1957. That average annual return rose to 12.7% over the last 10 years thanks to the high-growth technology sector, which has an increasing share of the index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
