10.10.2024 11:49:00
2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
Are there misconceptions about investing? You bet there are. One of the biggest, in my opinion, is that you need a lot of money to get started. That's not true at all.You can find plenty of affordable stocks that offer solid long-term growth prospects. If you're interested in the healthcare sector, it's an especially easy task. Here are two no-brainer healthcare stocks to buy with $200 right now.I can imagine some eyes might be rolling seeing Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) listed. The pharma stock has plunged over 50% from its peak and is barely in positive territory in 2024. Pfizer faces several challenges, including sinking COVID-19 vaccine sales and the looming patent expirations for several top products. However, I think there's a better story with Pfizer than meets the eye.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
