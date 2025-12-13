NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.12.2025 02:41:00
2 No-Brainer High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
High-yield stocks have to be treated with caution. If you just buy the highest-yielding investments you can find, you are likely to be let down. The key is to find a balance between risk and reward, which is what you'll achieve by investing in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why these are no-brainer high-yield energy stocks today.The modern world can't function without energy, which is why most investors should have some exposure to the energy sector in their portfolios. However, the energy sector also tends to be highly volatile, due to the fluctuating prices of energy commodities such as oil and natural gas. This top-level view, however, doesn't tell the whole story.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!