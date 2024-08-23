23.08.2024 09:32:00

2 No-Brainer High-Yield Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

If you like dividends, you'll probably love owning a company that has paid a dividend every single year since 1833. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) can make that claim. Or how about a company that has trademarked the nickname "The Monthly Dividend Company"? That is exactly what Realty Income (NYSE: O) has done. Here's why these are two no-brainer, high-yield stocks to buy today if you have $1,000 (or more) to invest.To get the bad news out first, Bank of Nova Scotia, often just called Scotiabank, has been lagging behind its banking peers on key industry metrics, like earnings-per-share growth, non-interest income growth, and return on equity. That's not good, but management is working on the problem. Specifically, it is shifting its business toward its best markets and away from weaker ones.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 11,20 -1,75% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen