2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

According to recent filings, Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway currently has several-dozen positions in publicly traded companies. Through these filings, we can perhaps figure out which areas of the market Buffett likes most -- and also which ones might be especially good opportunities today.Right now , two stocks in Berkshire's portfolio stand out as having the potential to deliver massive long-term gains.Buffett has long been a fan of Visa (NYSE: V). Berkshire first established a position in 2011, the year the company went public. Public filings show Berkshire with 8.3 million shares, worth around $2.3 billion. When Buffett first bought Visa stock, he paid between $30 and $40 per share. Now , the stock trades above $250.