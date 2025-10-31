NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
31.10.2025 10:10:00
2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Legendary investor Warren Buffett has built his empire on finding great companies that have significant competitive advantages over their rivals and holding on to their shares for many years. At a time when some investors are chasing companies that aren't profitable -- and in some cases don't even have sales -- it's more important than ever to seek out stocks that can go the distance in your portfolio.To help you find a couple of stocks worth holding on to, it's worth considering two in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Visa (NYSE: V). Here's why these two stocks deserve to be on your buy list right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
