06.11.2025 11:17:00
2 Possible Reasons Warren Buffett Just Shunned His Favorite Stock for the Fifth-Straight Quarter
Warren Buffett will step down from his role as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) at the end of this year, capping off an incredible six-decade tenure that started in 1965. Fortunately for investors, he will continue to serve as the company's chairman, so his successful brand of long-term value investing will likely endure.Had you parked $500 in Berkshire stock when Buffett took the helm, it would have grown to a staggering $22.3 million by the end of 2024. The same investment in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) would have returned just $171,453, so it's no surprise Wall Street watches Buffett's every move. Berkshire owns a number of subsidiaries, in addition to a $311 billion portfolio of publicly traded stocks and securities. The conglomerate is also sitting on a record $381 billion in cash right now, which Buffett would normally deploy into new opportunities. In the past, he would also return some of it to shareholders through stock buybacks. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
