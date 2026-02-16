Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
16.02.2026 01:45:00
2 Predictions for D-Wave Quantum in 2026
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) has been a standout in quantum computing for two reasons: Its share price has surged 255% over the past year, and it's one of a small number of quantum computing plays that actually generates revenue.Those are both good things, and while I think D-Wave will continue to improve its revenue in 2026, it won't be enough to offset its losses. In fact, I predict that the company's share price surge over the past year isn't likely to continue. Here's more on that prediction, as well as another I have about D-Wave.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!