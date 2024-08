2 Reasons Baidu Is the Stock to Watch Now

It has been a tough time for investors in Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU). After shares of the Chinese search engine reached their peak of $340 in 2021, they have, gone nowhere but down. Worse, in the last 12 months, when most artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia and Palantir have outperformed massively, Baidu's stock has gone down by 38%.Baidu's poor stock performance has attracted bargain hunters (myself included) to the opportunity of getting a good bargain. Here's what I have found after digging into the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool