|
31.07.2024 13:20:00
2 Reasons This Trash Stock Is Investor Treasure -- and a Buy Now
One person's trash is another person's treasure, so they say. One stock that definitely fits the bill, especially after the company's second-quarter earnings report, is Waste Management (NYSE: WM). WM is the nation's largest provider of collection, recycling, and disposal services for residential and industrial consumers, and the business has proven resilient to recession.Let's take a look at its recent dip and two reasons investors can treasure this stock for years to come.WM has shed about 11% of its value over five days recently after its second-quarter earnings disappointed investors. The trash collection and recycling company earned $1.69 per share on sales of $5.4 billion during the second quarter, short of Wall Street estimates calling for $1.83 per share on sales of $5.43 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|14,20
|0,00%