2 Reasons This Trash Stock Is Investor Treasure -- and a Buy Now

One person's trash is another person's treasure, so they say. One stock that definitely fits the bill, especially after the company's second-quarter earnings report, is Waste Management (NYSE: WM). WM is the nation's largest provider of collection, recycling, and disposal services for residential and industrial consumers, and the business has proven resilient to recession.Let's take a look at its recent dip and two reasons investors can treasure this stock for years to come.WM has shed about 11% of its value over five days recently after its second-quarter earnings disappointed investors. The trash collection and recycling company earned $1.69 per share on sales of $5.4 billion during the second quarter, short of Wall Street estimates calling for $1.83 per share on sales of $5.43 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool