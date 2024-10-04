|
04.10.2024 11:20:00
2 Smart Income Stocks to Buy Right Now
Income stocks get their name because they provide dividend payments to your portfolio, expanding your returns and investment capital over time. Not only can income stocks boost your overall return on investment, but they can also be an excellent way to diversify the types of stocks you keep in your portfolio.If you're looking for income stocks to buy right now, here are two well-known names to consider for your list of potential investments.Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has an impressive history of paying and raising its dividends through up and down markets. The company has increased its dividend every single year for 62 years and counting, and most recently boosted its quarterly dividend by a healthy 4.2%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
