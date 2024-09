2 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

Footwear makers On Holding (NYSE: ONON) and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been two of the hottest stocks this year, each with returns of 50% or more.Here's why I would be buying these two high-flying stocks without hesitation.On Holding is a Swiss footwear and apparel company best known for its Cloud line of performance athletic shoes. Its original focus was on running shoes, but it has since expanded into other areas, including tennis, training, outdoor, and everyday shoes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool