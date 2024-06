2 Stock-Split Stocks Soared 59% and 171% in the First Half of 2024. Could the Second Half Be Even Better?

Some companies create so much long-term value that their stock price soars into the thousands of dollars. That makes it hard for smaller investors to buy one full share, so those companies often execute a stock split, which increases the number of shares in circulation, and organically reduces the price per share by a proportional amount.Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a mind-boggling amount of value for a handful of companies this year. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is up 171% in 2024 already, and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock is sitting on a 59% gain. In both cases, those returns have added to years of outstanding performance, which have led both companies to announce stock splits in the past month:So, can Nvidia and Broadcom carry their incredible momentum into the second half of this year?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel