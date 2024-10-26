|
26.10.2024 09:00:00
2 Stocks Down 12% and 13% to Buy Right Now
Sweater weather is officially here, and as frosty temperatures greet us in the mornings these days, many investors are looking to cozy up to some stocks that are hiding in the bargain bin. With the S&P 500 soaring more than 22% this year, it may seem difficult finding quality stocks that have underperformed in 2024 yet deserve prominent places on investors' buy lists.But that's exactly what Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) stocks, which have dropped 12% and 13%, respectively, represent. Let's see why two Fool.com contributors think that better days lie ahead for these two beaten-down stocks.Scott Levine (Occidental Petroleum): Despite a positive performance through the first half of the year, Occidental Petroleum headed south after the company reported second-quarter 2024 financial results in August.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
