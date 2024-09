2 Stocks Down 66% and 8% to Buy Right Now

The S&P 500 index has soared to new highs in 2024 and is currently up roughly 18% across the year's trading. Several megacap companies, including Nvidia and Meta Platforms, have posted incredible gains across the stretch and helped power big gains for the benchmark index. However, it would be a mistake for investors to overlook promising companies that have underperformed the benchmark index.With that in mind, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) stand out as market-lagging stocks that might just be great buys right now .Keith Noonan (Roblox): Roblox stock was red-hot during the pandemic, but investors generally cooled on the online game platform and game creation system as economic conditions shifted. Lessening excitement on Wall Street for the broader metaverse trend didn't help either. As a result, the company's share price is down roughly 66% from its high.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool