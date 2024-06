2 Superior Growth Stocks to Buy in the 2024 Bull Market and Hold for the Long Run

The stock market has kept investors on their toes over the last few years. At the midpoint of 2024, it's definitely been a robust period for the market.The S&P 500 is trading up about 16% from January at the time of this writing. Bear in mind that the average annual stock market return is in the ballpark of 10%, as measured over nearly 100 years. If you're looking for stocks to buy and hold for the long run, you should have a minimum investment horizon of three to five years and a strong thesis for the underlying businesses. On that note, here are two solid contenders to consider that look like no-brainer buys in 2024 and beyond.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel