Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
02.02.2026 18:13:00
2 Surprising AI Trends That Have Dominated 2026 So Far
We're only a month into 2026, but there have been some interesting moves in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. On one hand, software companies like HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) that incorporate AI into their products have been under pressure. On the other hand, companies that make memory products crucial to AI infrastructure have been soaring. In this video, longtime Motley Fool analysts Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe discuss why.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 29, 2026. The video was published on Feb.1, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
