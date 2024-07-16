|
16.07.2024 12:15:00
2 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
The global cryptocurrency market is worth $2.4 trillion. Top performers Bitcoin and Ethereum have delivered gains of 100% and 68% over the last 12 months, as easing inflation has brought less stable investments back into fashion. However, cryptocurrencies remain a riskier play than most stocks, as they are known for their volatility and prices that can rise and fall on the whim of something as simple as a social media post.Crypto's decentralized nature makes it easy to use, enabling worldwide transactions with minimal fees. However, it can also mean that without tangible ties to an organization, there can be very little rhyme or reason for price fluctuation.As a result, investors looking to grow their portfolio with less risk might want to consider tech stocks. Tech is an ever-expanding market that benefits from consistent demand for upgraded software and hardware products. Consequently, investing in companies with solid business models and market penetration can deliver major growth over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!