NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.11.2025 20:12:00
2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks as a group have been retreating of late, and that seems surprising, considering that the companies benefiting from this technology have been delivering impressive results this earnings season.However, this is good news for savvy investors. AI adoption is expected to take off in the coming years, thanks to the productivity and efficiency gains that this technology is delivering. According to one estimate, the global AI market is expected to clock an annualized growth rate of 37% through 2031, generating a whopping $1.7 trillion in revenue at the end of that period.As such, there's reason to believe the recent slump in AI stocks won't last. That's why now would be a good time to take a closer look at two AI names that have taken a beating lately but have been delivering solid results. Both serve fast-growing AI niches that should allow them to sustain their terrific growth in the long run, and that could help them become winning investments.
