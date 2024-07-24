|
24.07.2024 16:39:00
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
If you've been paying attention to the stock market lately, you might think that Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) could be in serious trouble. Their stock prices have been on a downward trajectory over the past few years, reaching peaks in early 2021 before tumbling back down to earth. Roku currently trades 87% below those lofty peaks, and Fiverr's four-year discount is an even steeper 93%.But don't be tricked by the negative price trends; these companies are far from being in dire straits. The freelance services expert and media-streaming technology leader are two of my favorite stock-buying ideas nowadays.One of the most compelling reasons to consider Fiverr and Roku as top bargain stocks is their accelerating revenue growth. Both companies experienced a slowdown in revenue during the recent economic turbulence but have since bounced back.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
