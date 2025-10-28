NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.10.2025 12:15:00
2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Dividend growth stands as one of the stock market's quiet advantages. Over long stretches, companies raising their payouts at a healthy clip have tended to beat the performance of the overall S&P 500 because dividend growth tracks rising earnings.A steadily climbing dividend usually signals strong cash flow, pricing power, and smart capital allocation. It also sends a signal to the market. When the dividend grows faster than investors expect, the stock often gets a higher valuation as bigger future earnings and payouts become clear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!