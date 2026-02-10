Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
10.02.2026 11:27:00
2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026
Quantum computing is an early-stage technology that carries risks but also offers great long-term rewards for investors who get in early. This technology promises to accelerate computing power, potentially leading to significant scientific breakthroughs, but over time, the use cases could be numerous.McKinsey estimates the quantum computing market could be valued at $1 trillion or more in the next decade. Here are two stocks that could benefit from this growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
