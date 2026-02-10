Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 11:27:00

2 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2026

Quantum computing is an early-stage technology that carries risks but also offers great long-term rewards for investors who get in early. This technology promises to accelerate computing power, potentially leading to significant scientific breakthroughs, but over time, the use cases could be numerous.McKinsey estimates the quantum computing market could be valued at $1 trillion or more in the next decade. Here are two stocks that could benefit from this growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Nachrichten